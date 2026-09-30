Kremlin says Kaliningrad nuclear warnings meant as reminder to European "hotheads"

​The Kremlin ​said on Wednesday ‌that Russia ​issued nuclear warnings to NATO ‌over the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to remind "hotheads" in Europe of the provisions ‌of its existing policy. In ‌a document, seen by Reuters, Russia warned NATO that Moscow would be ⁠ready ​to ⁠resort to nuclear weapons if the Western ⁠alliance attempted to cut off the ​exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Asked to ⁠comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said: "It is ​only natural that our diplomats are trying to ⁠remind hotheads in Europe of our policy ⁠documents ⁠on this matter."