Kremlin says Kaliningrad nuclear warnings meant as reminder to European "hotheads"

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:29 IST
Kremlin says Kaliningrad nuclear warnings meant as reminder to European "hotheads"

​The Kremlin ​said on Wednesday ‌that Russia ​issued nuclear warnings to NATO ‌over the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to remind "hotheads" in Europe of the provisions ‌of its existing policy. In ‌a document, seen by Reuters, Russia warned NATO that Moscow would be ⁠ready ​to ⁠resort to nuclear weapons if the Western ⁠alliance attempted to cut off the ​exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Asked to ⁠comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said: "It is ​only natural that our diplomats are trying to ⁠remind hotheads in Europe of our policy ⁠documents ⁠on this matter."

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