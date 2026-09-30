UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:39 IST
UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire

​British ​police said ‌on Wednesday they ​had asked prosecutors to ‌consider charges including corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter over the 2017 ‌Grenfell Tower fire which ‌killed 72 people. The Metropolitan Police said they had submitted their ⁠full case ​files ⁠to the Crown Prosecution Service ⁠for charging decisions.

The force said it ​had also asked the CPS ⁠to consider health and safety ⁠offences, ​fraud and fraud-related offences, and misconduct in public ⁠office as part of its ⁠investigation ⁠into Britain's deadliest fire.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026