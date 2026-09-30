UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire
British police said on Wednesday they had asked prosecutors to consider charges including corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter over the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people. The Metropolitan Police said they had submitted their full case files to the Crown Prosecution Service for charging decisions.
The force said it had also asked the CPS to consider health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences, and misconduct in public office as part of its investigation into Britain's deadliest fire.