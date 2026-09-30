UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire

​British ​police said ‌on Wednesday they ​had asked prosecutors to ‌consider charges including corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter over the 2017 ‌Grenfell Tower fire which ‌killed 72 people. The Metropolitan Police said they had submitted their ⁠full case ​files ⁠to the Crown Prosecution Service ⁠for charging decisions.

The force said it ​had also asked the CPS ⁠to consider health and safety ⁠offences, ​fraud and fraud-related offences, and misconduct in public ⁠office as part of its ⁠investigation ⁠into Britain's deadliest fire.