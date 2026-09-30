FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

London's ‌FTSE 100 ​rose on Wednesday as investors assessed stronger-than-expected GDP data, and was on course for a monthly loss as persistent inflation concerns and rising ‌bond yields dampened sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.26% to 10,664.93 points by 1018 GMT, headed for its biggest monthly loss since March and its seventh consecutive quarterly gain. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed ‌0.74% but was set to dip for the month.