Ethiopian Airlines agrees to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, has option for 8 more
Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday signed a deal to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, and its chief executive said the state-owned airline had the option to buy eight more.
Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday signed a deal to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, and its chief executive said the state-owned airline had the option to buy eight more.
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