Ethiopian Airlines agrees to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, has option for 8 more

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 17:46 IST
Ethiopian Airlines agrees to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, has option for 8 more

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday signed a deal ‌to buy 10 Boeing cargo planes, and its chief executive said the state-owned airline had the option to buy eight more.

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