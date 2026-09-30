DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 30

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WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TOKYO - Mongolian ​Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral pays a four-day visit to Japan. Uchral is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi (final ​day)

MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct 04) PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei begins a visit to Paris on Tuesday to preside over the "Argentina Week" business forum and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (To Oct 01)

MADRID - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Madrid, meets with Spain's Royals and Prime Minister Sanchez (final day) LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg (final day)

PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel meets Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan in Prague - 0830 GMT DUBLIN - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (To Oct 01)

MANILA - ASEAN ‌defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct 01) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 MUNSTER, Germany - NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten speak to reporters during a visit of the so-called 1 German-Netherlands Corps, based in the German city of Muenster - 1150 GMT

PRISTINA - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits Kosovo on her tour of the Western Balkans GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons

ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its ‌66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct 02) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 SKOPJE - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits North ‌Macedonia on her tour of the Western Balkans.

HELSINKI – Helsinki Security Forum. (To Oct 04) HELSINKI, Finland - Moldovan President Maia Sandu pays a working visit to Finland at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, holds talks in Helsinki and participates in the opening session of the Helsinki Security Forum.

MONACO - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco for talks with Prince Albert II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian head of state (To Oct 03) GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France

GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House ⁠of Representatives Election

LONDON - The ​OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) ⁠comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

HELSINKI - The King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, pay a state visit to Finland. (To Oct 07) GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens. MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet in Luxembourg (0630 GMT). GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World Mental Health Day GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th ⁠anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16)

GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World Food Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication ⁠of ​Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To October 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more ⁠than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus.

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ⁠ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election. Guam - Guamanian Governor election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of ⁠state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen. SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic ‌Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

LONDON - OPEC+ ‌and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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