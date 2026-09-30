Israel Airports Authority opens waiting, information area at Ben Gurion Airport for families of passengers on diverted flydubai flight

The Israel Airports Authority has opened a dedicated waiting and information area for the families of passengers on the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia amid a reported altercation between the pilots, according to a statement by the Israel Airports Authority Spokesperson, In accordance with the directive of Minister of Transport Miri Regev, the area is located in Terminal 1, in the domestic arrivals hall at Ben Gurion Airport.

“Family members wishing to come to Ben Gurion Airport are invited to proceed to the designated area in Terminal 1, where they will be able to wait and receive information and updates as developments unfold. Israel Airports Authority representatives will be present at the site and will assist family members as needed. We ask members of the public who are not relatives of passengers on the flight to refrain from coming to the area, in order to allow for the orderly and appropriate assistance of the families,” the statement read. According to the Times of Israel, the transportation minister has demanded that all flydubai flights to Israel be suspended.

Regev has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority to investigate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an alleged violation of its aviation agreement with Israel, which says that only pilots with passports from countries with diplomatic relations with Israel are allowed to land in the country. As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Netanyahu also held consultations on the matter and is monitoring developments. “The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel,” the PMO stated on X.

The incident that prompted the aircraft to issue an “unlawful interference” signal was apparently caused by an altercation between the pilots aboard the flight, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli security sources. A “severe disaster” was averted, an Israeli official said, as a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia, amid the reported altercation in the cockpit, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Citing Channel 12, The Times of Israel reported that a second team of pilots, in civilian clothes, made the landing. The two passengers prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane, according to the outlet. An Israeli official told Channel 12, “The most severe disaster was prevented.” (ANI)