​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher ​on Wednesday, as a ‌softer-than-anticipated inflation reading buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve ‌might not hike rates as ‌soon as next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ⁠rose ​74.9 ⁠points, or 0.15%, at the open ⁠to 51,424.84. The S&P ​500 rose 18.1 points, or ⁠0.24%, at the open ⁠to ​7,688.99, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.3 ⁠points, or 0.36%, to ⁠26,892.796 ⁠at the opening bell.