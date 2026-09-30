US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as soft inflation data eases rate-hike fears

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as soft inflation data eases rate-hike fears

​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher ​on Wednesday, as a ‌softer-than-anticipated inflation reading buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve ‌might not hike rates as ‌soon as next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ⁠rose ​74.9 ⁠points, or 0.15%, at the open ⁠to 51,424.84. The S&P ​500 rose 18.1 points, or ⁠0.24%, at the open ⁠to ​7,688.99, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.3 ⁠points, or 0.36%, to ⁠26,892.796 ⁠at the opening bell.

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