Panama recommends orderly closure of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 19:32 IST
Panama recommends orderly closure of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine

‌A study ​commissioned by Panama's government has recommended ‌the "orderly closure" of First Quantum Minerals' Cobre Panama mine, underscoring that ‌all costs associated should be ‌covered by the company, government officials said on Wednesday.

The Cobre Panama ⁠mine, ​one ⁠of the world's largest open-pit copper deposits, ⁠was shuttered in 2023 ​following protests from local residents over ⁠tax contributions and its environmental impact. The ⁠study's ​conclusions are a recommendations and not a final decision, ⁠Panama's Commerce and Industry Minister ⁠Julio Molto ⁠said at a press conference.

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