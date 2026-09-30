US trade court weighs challenge to Trump's forced labor tariffs

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 20:32 IST
US trade court weighs challenge to Trump's forced labor tariffs

The US Court of International Trade is hearing a challenge on Wednesday to President Donald Trump's tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners he accuses ‌of failing to prevent imports made with forced labor, a policy opponents say revives the unchecked tariff power the Supreme Court struck down in February. Four small businesses and 25 Democratic-led states argue the tariffs, which apply to goods from the EU and China, far exceed the president's authority.

Pratik Shah, ‌an attorney representing two small businesses that sued over the tariffs, told the court that the Trump administration has misused a law that ‌offers only a "carefully constrained" tariff authority. In its rush to impose new tariffs, the Trump administration skipped the legal requirements to make country-specific findings that each of the tariffs was justified, Shah said. "If you're going to do it at breakneck speed and try to cover the entire globe, you still have to satisfy the statutory requirements," Shah said.

A panel ⁠of three ​judges appointed by Presidents Trump, Barack Obama ⁠and Joe Biden is currently hearing arguments in the case. The panel is expected to issue a written ruling sometime after the hearing. Trump has made tariffs a central ⁠pillar of his foreign policy, using them as leverage to negotiate trade deals around the globe. But the Supreme Court ruled against most of Trump's widest-ranging tariffs ​on February 20, finding that the president cannot use emergency economic powers to unilaterally impose tariffs on all US trading partners.

Trump responded by ⁠immediately imposing a temporary 10% global tariff under a different US law. When those temporary tariffs expired, he invoked another legal authority to impose the forced labor tariffs now being challenged. The tariffs, ⁠imposed ​in late July, range from 10% to 12.5% and cover more than 99% of goods imported into the United States.

Three lawsuits, consolidated in the US Court of International Trade in New York, argue that the new tariffs require country-specific findings about unfair trade practices to be legally ⁠justified. Rather than conducting any real investigation into forced labor, Trump is simply using “forced labor” as a pretext to revive his claim to an ⁠unfettered global tariff power that US ⁠courts have repeatedly rejected, according to the lawsuits. The Trump administration argued in court papers that it had conducted real investigations into other nations’ failure to prevent imports of goods produced with forced labor, and concluded that tariffs ‌were warranted for ‌each of the 60 investigated trading partners.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

Dark Empaths and Digital Control: Why Understanding a Partner May Not Prevent Abuse

Hotter Years, More Cavities? Understanding Link Between Climate and Dental Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026