US wants to speed certification of new airplanes
The head of the US Transportation Department said Wednesday he wants to speed certification of new airplanes from Boeing and other manufacturers, citing competition concerns from China.
"Where's the new innovation in aviation from the big producers? It doesn't happen because it's so hard to certify," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at an event in Washington. "We need to make sure we have safe aviation, but can we move faster?" The Federal Aviation Administration in June proposed changes to modernize and speed certification of new commercial airplanes.