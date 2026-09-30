US wants to speed certification of new airplanes

​The head ​of ‌the US Transportation ​Department said Wednesday he wants ‌to speed certification of new airplanes from Boeing and other manufacturers, ‌citing competition concerns from China.

"Where's ‌the new innovation in aviation from the big producers? It doesn't ⁠happen ​because ⁠it's so hard to certify," Transportation ⁠Secretary Sean Duffy said at ​an event in Washington. "We need to ⁠make sure we have safe ⁠aviation, ​but can we move faster?" The Federal Aviation Administration ⁠in June proposed changes to modernize ⁠and ⁠speed certification of new commercial airplanes.