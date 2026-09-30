UK-France 'one in, one out' immigration deal is ending, Britain says

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:26 IST
UK-France 'one in, one out' immigration deal is ending, Britain says

​The 'one in, ​one out' Channel ‌migration deal ​between Britain and France is no ‌longer processing new cases, the British government said on Wednesday. "The government's pilot ‌with France to remove asylum ‌seekers in exchange for an equal number of legal migrants is no ⁠longer processing ​new ⁠cases," an interior ministry spokesperson said ⁠in a statement.

"However, flights will continue over ​the coming weeks to swiftly remove ⁠small boat migrants from the UK, ⁠and ​we will use lessons learned from the pilot to ⁠accelerate efforts to return small boat migrants ⁠with ⁠no right to remain in the UK."

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