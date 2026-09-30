UK-France 'one in, one out' immigration deal is ending, Britain says
The 'one in, one out' Channel migration deal between Britain and France is no longer processing new cases, the British government said on Wednesday. "The government's pilot with France to remove asylum seekers in exchange for an equal number of legal migrants is no longer processing new cases," an interior ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
"However, flights will continue over the coming weeks to swiftly remove small boat migrants from the UK, and we will use lessons learned from the pilot to accelerate efforts to return small boat migrants with no right to remain in the UK."