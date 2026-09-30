Hero Indian pilot saved lives aboard flydubai flight: Israeli media

The pilot who was stabbed and severely wounded aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, was an Indian national, Israel’s i24 News reported. The flight was diverted amid an altercation between the two pilots. The Indian national, reportedly, got into the altercation to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the plane.

According to an i24 News correspondent, Ariel Oseran, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar is based in Dubai. A “severe disaster” was averted, an Israeli official said, as a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia, amid the altercation in the cockpit, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the evidence indicates that the flydubai pilot stabbed his fellow pilot. He claimed an intention to crash the plane. Referring to the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight, which diverted to Saudi Arabia and made an emergency landing at the Tabuk airport, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger with whom he spoke, and one of the crew members, managed to stop the pilot as he was attempting to damage the plane’s systems.

In a video statement, as reported by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu described the incident as “an extremely serious security incident.” He said that another crew member entered the cockpit and managed to stabilise the plane.

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s authorities are interrogating the suspect. Netanyahu said he “salutes the heroes” who saved the lives of the passengers, according to The Times of Israel.

He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra and Military Secretary Maj Gen Guy Markizeno. Meanwhile, as per Fox News, Israel's defense minister Israel Katz termed it an "attempted jihadist terrorist attack thwarted only through the bravery of several Israeli passengers."

"The terrorist had one intention: to crash the aircraft with everyone on board,” he added. (ANI)