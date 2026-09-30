US FCC chair says government ads featuring Trump do not raise concerns
The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that taxpayer-funded television ads featuring president Donald Trump are not improper and do not raise any red flags.
Democratic lawmakers said the White House transferred $20 million in Homeland Security Department funds to air the ads, including that was previously a 2024 Trump campaign ad. "There's nothing in there that strikes me to merit any sort of FCC review or any liability for any broadcaster for running a regular, normal (public service announcement)," FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican who was named head of the agency by Trump in January 2025.