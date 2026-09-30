US FCC chair says government ads featuring Trump do not raise concerns

​The chair ​of the ‌Federal Communications Commission ​said Wednesday that taxpayer-funded television ads ‌featuring president Donald Trump are not improper and do not raise ‌any red flags.

Democratic lawmakers said ‌the White House transferred $20 million in Homeland Security Department funds to air ⁠the ​ads, including ⁠that was previously a 2024 Trump ⁠campaign ad. "There's nothing in there that ​strikes me to merit any ⁠sort of FCC review or any ⁠liability ​for any broadcaster for running a regular, normal (public service ⁠announcement)," FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican ⁠who ⁠was named head of the agency by Trump ‌in ‌January 2025.