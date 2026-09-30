US FCC chair says government ads featuring Trump do not raise concerns

The chair ​of the Federal Communications Commission said ‌on Wednesday ​that taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump are not improper and do not raise any red flags. Democratic lawmakers said the White ‌House transferred $20 million in Homeland Security Department funds to air the ads, including one that closely resembles a 2024 Trump campaign ad.

"There's nothing in there that strikes me to merit any sort of FCC ‌review or any liability for any broadcaster for running a regular, normal (public service announcement)," FCC ‌Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican who was named head of the agency by Trump in January 2025, said. Ethics experts and lawmakers from both parties have criticized the three nationally broadcast ads, which celebrate a "golden age of America" and ⁠are airing ​five weeks before ⁠midterm elections.

Lawmakers have questioned whether public funds are being used to promote Trump politically, while other critics say the spots may ⁠violate longstanding restrictions on government propaganda and political activity. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, criticized the ads. "This administration ​has launched an aggressive effort to influence the outcome of the midterm elections," Gomez ⁠said.

The White House has defended the spots as "public service announcements" intended to promote patriotism rather than campaign ads. Public Citizen filed ⁠a ​complaint with the FCC arguing the spots are campaign advertisements that should not be produced or distributed with taxpayer resources.

One ad features Trump declaring that "America will never be a communist country" ⁠while a chorus repeats the words "love me." Another combines images of Mount Rushmore with footage of ⁠Trump praising a "golden age of ⁠America." A third describes a "final battle" against the "deep state" and closely resembles one of Trump's 2024 campaign advertisements. The ads end with a disclaimer saying ‌they were paid ‌for by the US government.