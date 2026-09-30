US FCC chair says government ads featuring Trump do not raise concerns

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:26 IST
US FCC chair says government ads featuring Trump do not raise concerns

The chair ​of the Federal Communications Commission said ‌on Wednesday ​that taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump are not improper and do not raise any red flags. Democratic lawmakers said the White ‌House transferred $20 million in Homeland Security Department funds to air the ads, including one that closely resembles a 2024 Trump campaign ad.

"There's nothing in there that strikes me to merit any sort of FCC ‌review or any liability for any broadcaster for running a regular, normal (public service announcement)," FCC ‌Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican who was named head of the agency by Trump in January 2025, said. Ethics experts and lawmakers from both parties have criticized the three nationally broadcast ads, which celebrate a "golden age of America" and ⁠are airing ​five weeks before ⁠midterm elections.

Lawmakers have questioned whether public funds are being used to promote Trump politically, while other critics say the spots may ⁠violate longstanding restrictions on government propaganda and political activity. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, criticized the ads. "This administration ​has launched an aggressive effort to influence the outcome of the midterm elections," Gomez ⁠said.

The White House has defended the spots as "public service announcements" intended to promote patriotism rather than campaign ads. Public Citizen filed ⁠a ​complaint with the FCC arguing the spots are campaign advertisements that should not be produced or distributed with taxpayer resources.

One ad features Trump declaring that "America will never be a communist country" ⁠while a chorus repeats the words "love me." Another combines images of Mount Rushmore with footage of ⁠Trump praising a "golden age of ⁠America." A third describes a "final battle" against the "deep state" and closely resembles one of Trump's 2024 campaign advertisements. The ads end with a disclaimer saying ‌they were paid ‌for by the US government.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026