Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:57 IST
Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

Switzerland's upper house of parliament on Wednesday voted to make ‌a national referendum on a deal that would deepen Swiss economic integration with the European Union dependent on majority support among the country's cantons, as well as voters.

The lower house must still vote on the matter, but ‌making a referendum contingent on the approval of a majority of cantons raises the bar to ratification ‌of the agreement representing the biggest overhaul of bilateral relations in a generation. Covering everything from freedom of movement to electricity, state aid and transport, the accord was initially agreed between Bern and Brussels at the end of 2024, shortly after US President Donald ⁠Trump ​was elected for a ⁠second term.

The government and other supporters of the deal argue that at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions, it ⁠is particularly important for Switzerland to consolidate market access to the EU, its top trading partner. Critics say the deal ​will erode national sovereignty and undermine the institutions that have made Switzerland one of the most ⁠economically successful and prosperous countries worldwide.

Most of the Swiss population is concentrated in just a handful of its 26 cantons, giving ⁠smaller ​ones greater influence when majority decisions are needed. Smaller, rural cantons tend to be more conservative and staunch defenders of Swiss sovereignty. Ensuring their voice is heard is seen as important for the federation's cohesion.

A ⁠hotly debated part of the agreement is the so-called "dynamic alignment" of EU laws it envisages, under ⁠which Switzerland updates its legislation ⁠with changes to the bloc's laws, pending its own constitutional safeguards. Provided the EU agreement is passed by parliament, a referendum could be held as soon as ‌next year under Switzerland's ‌system of direct democracy.

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