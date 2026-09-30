Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 23:08 IST
Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

Slovakia's main ​ruling party Smer-SSD said on Wednesday that ​maintaining the government's majority required ‌a large ​effort and called on partners to keep internal disputes out of policy.

The comments came after a junior party in ‌the leftist-nationalist coalition on Tuesday voted with the parliamentary opposition to dismiss a minister, raising questions about the survival of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico's government a year before an election.

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