Soccer-Ronaldo misses Portugal training after Jesus denies rift

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 23:21 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo misses Portugal training after Jesus denies rift

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus denied on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo had ​refused to train, although the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed ​the forward did not take part in ‌the ​team’s final session ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark. Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video that appeared to show Ronaldo leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in a FPF ‌vehicle. A Bola said Ronaldo left shortly after Jesus had said the 41-year-old would take part in the session.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that Ronaldo intended to board a private flight to Madrid in the coming hours. The FPF confirmed to Reuters Ronaldo had ‌not taken part in Wednesday's training session, while Ronaldo's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Ronaldo did not play ‌in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday after Jesus told him he would come off the bench but ultimately decided against bringing him on. He then worked in the gym rather than with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured.

Speaking at a press ⁠conference ​before Wednesday's session, Jesus told reporters ⁠not to manufacture a controversy and said it was normal for Ronaldo to miss team training in the days after a match. "He didn't refuse. ⁠He's going to train today," said Jesus.

"It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. ​Do you believe that? Not Cris." Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo ⁠about the situation.

"They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about," said Jesus. "He said, 'I’m here ⁠for ​you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go'."

Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca travelled to Copenhagen on Tuesday. Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that Proenca ⁠had changed his plans and gone to Denmark to meet Jesus and Ronaldo before Portugal's Nations League match there on ⁠Thursday. Ronaldo is Portugal’s record goalscorer ⁠with 146 goals and their most-capped player with 234 appearances. Ronaldo told a press conference last week that media had been trying to "kill" him for years, and said that he ‌could leave "today" if the ‌manager did not want him in the squad.

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