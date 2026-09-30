Helicopter crashes in northeastern Zimbabwe with no survivors, government spokesperson says
A helicopter crashed in Zimbabwe's northeastern Marondera rural area on Wednesday and there were no survivors, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X. Mangwana said the helicopter was carrying a high-profile businessman, four passengers and two pilots.
Police had earlier said an aircraft carrying six people crashed in the area at around 1700 local time (1500 GMT) and that emergency services were attending the scene.