Helicopter crashes in northeastern Zimbabwe with no survivors, government spokesperson says

​A ​helicopter crashed ‌in Zimbabwe's northeastern ​Marondera rural area ‌on Wednesday and there were no survivors, government spokesperson Nick ‌Mangwana said on X. Mangwana said ‌the helicopter was carrying a high-profile businessman, four passengers ⁠and ​two ⁠pilots.

Police had earlier said an ⁠aircraft carrying six people crashed in ​the area at around ⁠1700 local time (1500 GMT) ⁠and that ​emergency services were attending the scene.