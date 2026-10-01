Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, government spokesperson says

​A helicopter carrying ​six people crashed in ‌Zimbabwe's ​Marondera rural area, east of Harare, on Wednesday, killing all ‌on board, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X.

Mangwana said the helicopter was carrying a high-profile businessman, three ‌passengers and two pilots. He had earlier said ‌it was carrying four passengers but later edited his post on X. He said the police would confirm the ⁠identities ​of the victims ⁠in due course. Local online media service ZimLive reported that ⁠businessman Wicknell Chivayo was among those on board.

Police had ​earlier said an aircraft carrying six people crashed in ⁠the area at around 1700 local time (1500 GMT) ⁠and that ​emergency services were attending the scene. Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said that the bodies ⁠were badly burned and authorities needed to formally identify the victims.