Senators will try to win approval of permanent Chinese car ban in November

​The ​two US ‌senators backing a ​permanent legislative ban on ‌Chinese vehicles in the US will not seek approval ‌until the Senate returns ‌from recess in November, congressional aides said.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday that he planned to seek ⁠fast-track approval for the ​stringent ban on Chinese vehicles ⁠this week before the Senate ⁠left ​ahead of the November congressional election. But ⁠supporters were unable to address the ⁠concerns ⁠of a holdout senator.