Senators will try to win approval of permanent Chinese car ban in November
The two US senators backing a permanent legislative ban on Chinese vehicles in the US will not seek approval until the Senate returns from recess in November, congressional aides said.
Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said on Tuesday that he planned to seek fast-track approval for the stringent ban on Chinese vehicles this week before the Senate left ahead of the November congressional election. But supporters were unable to address the concerns of a holdout senator.