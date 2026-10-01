Repsol's gas project in Venezuela producing 580 million cubic feet per day, executive says
Spanish energy firm Repsol and its partner at a large offshore project in Venezuela are producing some 580 million cubic feet per day of gas for delivery to the domestic market, said on Wednesday Francisco Martinez, the project's manager, at an energy conference in Caracas.
Output has remained stable, but it can be expanded if the companies move forward with the project's second phase, whose target is to reach some 645 million cubic feet per day through new drilling and infrastructure upgrades. The gas is key to generate power in the South American country.