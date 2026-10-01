Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival

Ukraine ‌is ​urging the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian entities that it says are helping develop Moscow's Rassvet satellite network as a domestic alternative to SpaceX's Starlink, its acting ambassador said on Wednesday. Denys Sienik, deputy chief of mission at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, ‌told reporters Russia was rapidly expanding the Rassvet satellite network, saying its goal to start operations in 2027 would pose grave risks to Ukraine.

"If they launch Rassvet by the end of 2026, they will be able to target to hit Ukrainian targets real time on our territory," Sienik said, adding that he would share details with the US government and Congress about the firms ‌and individuals that Kyiv accuses of aiding Rassvet. "If these entities are not sanctioned, it will actually make this program possible for Russia and that will be a game-changer," Sienik said. ‌He also stressed Ukraine's urgent need for some 300 additional Patriot interceptors by winter, saying that Russia was producing more than 100 ballistic missiles per month.

The US Treasury Department had no immediate comment on Ukraine's push for new sanctions. Russia plans to start operating Rassvet, a smaller version of Elon Musk's Starlink system, in 2027, Alexei Shelobkov, CEO of Iks Holding, the company developing the service, said in June. The company launched its first 16 low-orbit satellites in March ⁠and plans ​to reach 900 over several years.

SpaceX currently ⁠has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit. Starlink is banned in Russia, and the use of its equipment is subject to fines. Western nations have targeted the infrastructure behind Russia's space-based communications efforts, but gaps remain. Kyiv has been ⁠pressing Washington to expand sanctions against a broader group of Russian companies and individuals.

Ukraine has been pressing for access to expanded Starlink satellite internet coverage so it can strike Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside ​Russian territory, a position backed by Finnish President Alexander Stubb last week. SHORTAGE OF AIR DEFENSE

With winter looming, Ukraine has an acute shortage of air defenses to repel Russian ⁠ballistic missiles, and Kyiv officials believe that turning on Starlink over Russian territory would help it target the Russian launchers that fire the missiles. Sienik also questioned the lack of US response when Russian strikes hit American firms in ⁠Ukraine, ​saying US complaints about Ukrainian strikes that hit US assets in the Caspian Sea had resulted in closer cooperation and more precise targeting.

But Washington remained silent in terms of messaging to Moscow when US firms in Ukraine were struck, and officials were even reluctant to name the companies affected, he said. Sienik last week posted details of US firms being hit ⁠by Russia missiles in Ukraine, including offices of Boeing, Flex and Bunge. A Coca-Cola facility in the Kyiv region was also hit in September, along with a logistics facility serving McDonald’s, ⁠he said in his message on X.

"It is ⁠not a coincidence, Russia knows what it is doing by attacking regular businesses operating in Ukraine, supported by American investment and serving civilian needs," he wrote. "While Russia must be deprived of the possibility to cause more deaths and destruction by strong sanctions, Ukraine must have enough ‌air defense capabilities to protect ‌itself but also to ensure the security of the American businesses operating and investing in Ukraine."

(Reporting ​by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kate Mayberry)