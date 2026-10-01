Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Swiss glaciers lose more than ​5% of ice after record heatwave

Swiss glaciers are shrinking ​rapidly after suffering one of their worst ‌years of ​ice loss during a record-breaking European heatwave. Switzerland's glaciers lost more than 5% of their ice in 2026, a report by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) and the Swiss ‌Commission for Cryosphere Observation of the Swiss Academy of Sciences showed on Thursday.

SpaceX's Starship engine failure could impact NASA's moon mission objectives

The Starship engine failure that nearly foiled the orbital debut of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft on its 14th uncrewed test flight may complicate NASA's ‌ability to meet its time frame for astronaut missions to the moon. Starship, designed in part to carry large payloads to ‌space, is one of two vehicles vying to become the first craft that NASA will use as early as 2028 to land humans on the moon and bring them safely home, a feat last achieved in 1972 at the end of the Apollo era.

Varda raises $250 million at $1.6 billion valuation ⁠to scale orbital ​drug manufacturing

In-space manufacturing startup Varda ⁠Space has raised $250 million in a Series D round at a $1.6 billion valuation, the company told Reuters, as it ramps up missions to produce pharmaceuticals in ⁠microgravity. El Segundo-based Varda is one of a handful of US companies building a fleet of uncrewed space capsules that can function as orbital ​laboratories or manufacturing platforms for products whose development in space yields better efficiencies or purities than in the gravity of Earth.

Swiss ⁠archaeologists redraw Roman maps after drought discoveries

Archaeologists are redrawing Roman maps of Switzerland after traces of long-buried ruins emerged as the country endured the hottest summer ⁠on ​record. Drought can reveal hidden archaeological sites through "parch marks" created when vegetation above them withers, one of several effects of this year's heatwaves, which also exposed World War Two wrecks on river beds.

Butterfly wing patterns may trick predators with motion illusions

When a bird ⁠lunges at a butterfly in mid-flight, it may see something that is not there — the insect's wings flashing beneath may not ⁠be moving where they appear ⁠to be moving. By the time the predator realizes the illusion, the butterfly already may have escaped. Researchers studying this natural defence have found that contrasting wing patterns can work together with wing ‌movements to create ‌misleading motion signals, making it harder for predators to judge a ​butterfly's speed and direction during flight.