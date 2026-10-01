UAE prosecutor general orders investigation into diverted flydubai flight

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 12:46 IST
UAE prosecutor general orders investigation into diverted flydubai flight

The UAE ​prosecutor general ​has ordered an ‌investigation into ​the incident aboard flydubai flight ‌FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed in Saudi Arabia ‌after an altercation in the ‌cockpit, the state news agency reported on Thursday. The investigation will examine the circumstances ⁠and motives, ​including ⁠whether it was linked to any militant activity ⁠or involved prior planning or direction.

UAE ​judicial authorities have jurisdiction over ⁠the incident because the aircraft is registered ⁠in ​the UAE and flies under its flag, the statement said, ⁠adding that UAE law applies to crimes committed ⁠on ⁠board "even if they occur outside the country's territory".

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