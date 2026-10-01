Talks with EU on Ukraine's funding deliver 'good results', Zelenskiy says

​President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on ‌Thursday that ​Kyiv's dialogue with the European Commission ‌had delivered good results in addressing Ukraine's financial and defence needs for ‌this year and next. "We have ‌agreed on the format, timeline, and steps needed to ensure full coverage," ⁠Zelenskiy ​said ⁠on the Telegram app.

As the war ⁠with Russia is in its fifth ​year and defence costs are rising, ⁠Ukraine faces an unfunded gap for ⁠its ​defence needs of $27 billion this year and would also ⁠require to cover $32.6 billion in an ⁠unfunded ⁠budget gap next year, Ukrainian officials said.