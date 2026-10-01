Saudi Arabia provides Yemen government with nearly $60 million in budget support, ambassador says

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 18:50 IST
Saudi Arabia provides Yemen government with nearly $60 million in budget support, ambassador says

Saudi Arabia ​has provided the ​Yemeni government with a ‌new tranche ​of budget support worth more than 224 million Saudi ‌riyals ($59.66 million), Mohamed Al Jabir, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, said in a post on ‌X on Thursday. The funding comes amid escalating ‌hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and ⁠energy ​infrastructure.

Al Jabir ⁠said the funding was provided at the direction ⁠of the Saudi leadership and in response to a ​request from the Yemeni government, amid what he ⁠described as "terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia" on ⁠the ​resources, property and interests of the Yemeni people. The grant, provided through the Saudi ⁠Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, is aimed at ⁠supporting government ⁠cash flows, fiscal policy and Yemenis' purchasing power, he added.

($1 = 3.7543 riyals)

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