ICC cuts ties with AXA over US sanctions, FT reports

The International ​Criminal Court ​has cut ties ‌with its ​health insurance provider Axa in a bid to ‌shield itself from US sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. A spokesperson for ‌the ICC told the paper Axa ‌and the court had “decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contractual relationship” and that it ⁠would ​use a ⁠new, unnamed health insurance provider.

Axa was quoted in ⁠the FT as saying: “It is a ​complex and sensitive case given the risks ⁠arising from the extraterritorial application of US sanctions. ⁠Situations ​of this kind, which are extremely difficult for the individuals affected, ⁠are relatively new and reflect an international environment ⁠that ⁠has become increasingly tense and complex for businesses.”