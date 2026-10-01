ICC cuts ties with AXA over US sanctions, FT reports
The International Criminal Court has cut ties with its health insurance provider Axa in a bid to shield itself from US sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. A spokesperson for the ICC told the paper Axa and the court had “decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contractual relationship” and that it would use a new, unnamed health insurance provider.
Axa was quoted in the FT as saying: “It is a complex and sensitive case given the risks arising from the extraterritorial application of US sanctions. Situations of this kind, which are extremely difficult for the individuals affected, are relatively new and reflect an international environment that has become increasingly tense and complex for businesses.”