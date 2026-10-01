IMF looking to set up Venezuela office, says no programme requested

​The International ​Monetary Fund is ‌looking to ​set up an office in ‌Venezuela it said on Thursday, although the country's government has not requested ‌an IMF programme or any other ‌sort of funding at this stage. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters ⁠IMF ​chief Kristalina ⁠Georgieva had met Venezuela's interim President ⁠Delcy Rodríguez on the sidelines of the ​recent United Nations General Assembly.

Kozack added ⁠that the fund was looking to ⁠set ​up an office in the country, but stressed that ⁠the government had not requested an IMF ⁠programme ⁠or any other funding.