New York, 20 states sue EPA to block power plant carbon rule repeal

New York's attorney general on ​Thursday led a coalition ​of 25 states ‌and cities ​in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency to block its repeal ‌of greenhouse gas emission limits for power plants.

Attorney General Letitia James and states including California and Michigan filed a lawsuit against the EPA ‌in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to ‌challenge its repeal of the 2024 Carbon Pollution Standards, which required US power plants to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by installing carbon capture technology.