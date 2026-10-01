Putin says Russia is concerned about Japan's 'militarisation' but is ready to cooperate
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was concerned about what he called the militarisation of Japan, but that it was interested in cooperation. Speaking at the Valdai Forum of international Russia experts, Putin said that some Japanese companies continue to operate in Russia and it supports them.
Relations between Russia and Japan have worsened because of the war in Ukraine, which prompted Tokyo to impose extensive sanctions on Moscow. Ties soured further in August after Putin visited a disputed Russian-controlled island close to Japan.