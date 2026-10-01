Putin says Russia is concerned about Japan's 'militarisation' but is ready to cooperate

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:30 IST
Putin says Russia is concerned about Japan's 'militarisation' but is ready to cooperate

​President Vladimir ​Putin said on ‌Thursday that ​Russia was concerned about what ‌he called the militarisation of Japan, but that it was interested ‌in cooperation. Speaking at the Valdai Forum ‌of international Russia experts, Putin said that some Japanese companies continue to operate ⁠in ​Russia ⁠and it supports them.

Relations between Russia ⁠and Japan have worsened because ​of the war in Ukraine, which ⁠prompted Tokyo to impose extensive sanctions ⁠on ​Moscow. Ties soured further in August after Putin visited ⁠a disputed Russian-controlled island close to Japan.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
China’s Belt and Road Is Redirecting Global Trade, Not Just Expanding It
Blog

China’s Belt and Road Is Redirecting Global Trade, Not Just Expanding It

Global
3
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
4
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Governments Can Turn AI Rules Into Operational Governance

Kazakhstan’s Regional Divide Shows Why Poverty and Inequality Need Different Fixes

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance

Can Digital Systems Fix Ethiopia’s Fragmented Road Management System?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026