US, European countries eager to work together on diesel supplies, Greer says
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday that discussions with European countries exposed an eagerness on both sides to work together to get more diesel to the market.
"We know that France, Germany, and Italy, they're sitting on reserves ... I won't put words in their mouth, of course, but I think they would love to have a cooperative path forward with the United States on how we get more diesel to market," Greer told a news conference in Milwaukee.