US, European countries eager to work together on diesel supplies, Greer says

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 01:23 IST
US, European countries eager to work together on diesel supplies, Greer says

​US Trade ​Representative Jamieson ‌Greer said ​on Thursday that discussions with ‌European countries exposed an eagerness on both sides to work together ‌to get more diesel to ‌the market.

"We know that France, Germany, and Italy, they're sitting ⁠on reserves ... ​I ⁠won't put words in their mouth, ⁠of course, but I think ​they would love to have ⁠a cooperative path forward with the ⁠United ​States on how we get more diesel to ⁠market," Greer told a news conference ⁠in ⁠Milwaukee.

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