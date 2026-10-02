US congressman demands Starbucks close its first stores in China's Xinjiang

A US ​lawmaker has called on Starbucks to close its ​first stores in China's Xinjiang, ‌calling it a "morally ​bankrupt decision" to do business in a region where Uyghurs face repression.

China denies widespread accusations of abuses of the Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic ‌minority, saying its policies in the far-western region were aimed at combating terrorism, separatism and religious extremism. Starbucks opened its first two stores this week in Xinjiang's capital, Urumqi, including one at the city centre's Grand Bazaar and a ‌second at its international airport.

John Moolenaar, chairman of the Select Committee on China of the House of ‌Representatives, called on Starbucks to "immediately reverse course and close its stores". "This is a shocking and morally bankrupt decision by a company that prides itself on social responsibility," he said in a statement published on Thursday.

"There is no justifiable reason for an ⁠American company ​to do business in a ⁠region where the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has detained more than a million Uyghurs and is stripping them of their faith, language, ⁠and culture." Responding to a request for comment, China's Foreign Ministry said the US allegations of repression in the region were "naked lies" ​and that Xinjiang enjoyed "stable society, economic growth, racial unity and religious harmony".

China would offer more investment ⁠opportunities for foreign enterprises, the ministry added. Starbucks did not respond to requests for comment. China is in the middle of its week-long ⁠national ​day holiday.

On the company's official WeChat platform this week, China Chief Executive Officer Liu Wenjuan said it would continue to invest in Xinjiang. Pictures of the stores posted on the platform showed Starbucks' logo in ⁠English and Chinese. There were no obvious images of any Uyghur-language signs. Uyghur is written in an Arabic-based ⁠script and is meant ⁠to enjoy official parity in Xinjiang.

In April 2026, Starbucks finalised its China joint venture by bringing in a strategic investor, Boyu Capital, as its 60% stakeholder. The joint ‌venture operates ‌about 8,000 outlets in China.