Athletics-Duplantis to skip 2027 indoor season, focus on recovery ahead of outdoor campaign

World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo ​Duplantis has decided to skip the ​entire 2027 indoor season, including ‌the ​European Indoor Championships in Valencia, to focus on recovery and preparation for the outdoor campaign, Swedish Athletics has announced. The ‌26-year-old Swede said he had decided to prioritise rest after another demanding year.

He withdrew from the Diamond League final in Brussels last month as a precaution because of ‌recurring tightness in his leg but returned to competition to win the World ‌Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest a week later with a clearance of 6.20 metres. "I am making this decision to give my body the recovery and preparation it needs so that I can perform ⁠at my ​peak when I ⁠return to competition," Duplantis said in a statement.

"My focus will be on training well and preparing for ⁠the 2027 outdoor season, which runs from early May to the World Championships in mid-September." Duplantis, ​a two-time Olympic champion and three-time outdoor world champion, improved his own ⁠world record to 6.31 metres in March.

However, his season was not without setbacks as he suffered a ⁠surprise ​defeat at the Stockholm Diamond League in June, losing for the first time in three years to Australia's Kurtis Marschall. He bounced back to win in Paris ⁠three weeks later, although he was unable to improve on his world-record mark. He ⁠also won the ⁠gold at the European Championships in August.

"I look forward to coming back stronger and meeting everyone again during the 2027 outdoor ‌season," Mondo ‌said.