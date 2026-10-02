Argentina announces citizenship-by-investment program

​Argentina will launch South ‌America's first ​citizenship-by-investment program, economy minister Luis Caputo announced on X on ‌Friday.

Applications will open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will offer citizenship through a non-refundable contribution of $350,000 ‌or by purchasing a public bond of $800,000, ‌the economy ministry said in a statement. This scheme accompanies other measures to strengthen Argentina's investment climate, the ministry said. President Javier ⁠Milei ​has sought ⁠to stabilize the country's macro economy and increase its dollar ⁠reserves through deep austerity measures and foreign investment led through ​a generous large-scale incentive regime known as RIGI.

"The ⁠announcement is part of Argentina's ongoing process of opening up ⁠and ​international integration," the ministry added. An applicant's spouse, as well as their children between 18 and ⁠25 who are single and without children of their ⁠own, ⁠may also apply for citizenship by contributing $100,000 to Argentina's treasury. Children under 18 may apply ‌by contributing $25,000.