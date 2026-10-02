Argentina announces citizenship-by-investment program

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 18:22 IST
Argentina announces citizenship-by-investment program

​Argentina will launch South ‌America's first ​citizenship-by-investment program, economy minister Luis Caputo announced on X on ‌Friday.

Applications will open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will offer citizenship through a non-refundable contribution of $350,000 ‌or by purchasing a public bond of $800,000, ‌the economy ministry said in a statement. This scheme accompanies other measures to strengthen Argentina's investment climate, the ministry said. President Javier ⁠Milei ​has sought ⁠to stabilize the country's macro economy and increase its dollar ⁠reserves through deep austerity measures and foreign investment led through ​a generous large-scale incentive regime known as RIGI.

"The ⁠announcement is part of Argentina's ongoing process of opening up ⁠and ​international integration," the ministry added. An applicant's spouse, as well as their children between 18 and ⁠25 who are single and without children of their ⁠own, ⁠may also apply for citizenship by contributing $100,000 to Argentina's treasury. Children under 18 may apply ‌by contributing $25,000.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026