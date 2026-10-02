Trump push to end US clock switching hits dead end

Efforts in the US Senate to mandate year-round daylight ‌saving have stalled despite significant pressure from President Donald Trump.

Early Friday, Trump again urged the Senate to approve the bill that passed the House in July by a 308-117 vote. The measure would end the twice-yearly practice of changing clocks observed across most of ‌the nation since the 1960s. Trump said in a social media post, changing the clocks twice a year "costs our country ‌a fortune, is bad for crime, stress on people, sports, and just about everything else you can imagine."

The Senate wrapped up work this week until after the Nov. 3 congressional election and has no votes scheduled before then. Standard time resumes in the United States on Nov. 1. "It's dead as ⁠disco," Republican ​Senator John Kennedy told Reuters earlier ⁠this week of the push to make daylight saving time permanent. "My sense is it would have trouble passing ... I don't think the leader is going ⁠to bring it up."

Republican Senator Rick Scott, a key sponsor, told Reuters he was still confident it could be approved when lawmakers return. Critics note ​the change would mean the sun rises an hour later on winter mornings, leaving more children traveling to school ⁠and commuters, construction workers, farmers and others heading to work before daylight. In some places, the sun would not rise until nearly 9 a.m. or later ⁠at ​the height of winter.

Supporters say changing the clocks disrupts sleep, increases workplace injuries and contributes to more road accidents. They argue keeping clocks an hour ahead year-round would provide more evening daylight and boost economic activity during the winter months. If enacted, ⁠clocks would no longer return to standard time in 2027, although states could opt out of year-round daylight saving time if ⁠they do not currently observe ⁠it or voted to adopt permanent standard time before the law was changed.

The US used year-round daylight saving time during World War Two and enacted it again in 1974 to reduce ‌energy use. But it ‌proved deeply unpopular and Congress repealed it later that year.