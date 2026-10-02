South Korea says $8.4 billion oil project mentioned by Trump not part of deal with US, Yonhap reports

A $8.4 ​billion oil ​recovery ‌project mentioned by US ​President Donald Trump is ‌not part of a strategic investment agreement between the US and ‌South Korea, Yonhap reported on ‌Friday, citing an industry ministry official. The official said an inquiry ⁠has ​been ⁠sent to the US side through communication ⁠channels, according to the report.

Trump ​said on Truth Social on ⁠Friday that a US trade ⁠deal with ​South Korea includes $8.4 billion for a project ⁠to pump gases into an aging oilfield ⁠to ⁠push out remaining crude.