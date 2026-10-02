States, cities sue US agencies over weaker vehicle fuel economy rules
California, New York and two dozen other states, cities an counties on Friday sued the U.S. Transportation Department over its decision this week to finalize sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards in a win for gas-powered vehicles.
The revised standards seek to reverse former President Joe Biden's push toward greater fuel efficiency and electric vehicles. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the new rules violate requirements that the standards be set at the maximum feasible level. A separate lawsuit was also filed challenging the new rules by a coalition of environmental and consumer groups.