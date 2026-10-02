States, cities sue US agencies over weaker vehicle fuel economy rules

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 21:02 IST
States, cities sue US agencies over weaker vehicle fuel economy rules

​California, New ​York and two ‌dozen other ​states, cities an counties ‌on Friday sued the U.S. Transportation Department over its decision this week ‌to finalize sharply lower vehicle ‌fuel economy standards in a win for gas-powered vehicles.

The revised standards ⁠seek ​to ⁠reverse former President Joe Biden's push toward ⁠greater fuel efficiency and electric vehicles. ​California Attorney General Rob Bonta ⁠said the new rules violate requirements ⁠that ​the standards be set at the maximum feasible level. ⁠A separate lawsuit was also ⁠filed challenging ⁠the new rules by a coalition of environmental ‌and consumer ‌groups.

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