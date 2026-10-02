Top Americas diplomats back joint call for Nicaragua to restore civic liberties

The ​Organization ​of American ‌States (OAS) on ​Friday approved a ‌resolution that calls on Nicaraguan authorities to free political prisoners, ‌restore civic liberties and carves ‌a path for potential coordinated action.

The resolution approved ⁠at ​the ⁠meeting of foreign ministers - which ⁠saw most of the group's ​32 foreign ministers delegate attendance ⁠to their deputies or ⁠ambassadors- ​establishes the creation of a group to ⁠follow up on a series ⁠of ⁠demands to Nicaragua.