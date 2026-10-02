Top Americas diplomats back joint call for Nicaragua to restore civic liberties
The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday approved a resolution that calls on Nicaraguan authorities to free political prisoners, restore civic liberties and carves a path for potential coordinated action.
The resolution approved at the meeting of foreign ministers - which saw most of the group's 32 foreign ministers delegate attendance to their deputies or ambassadors- establishes the creation of a group to follow up on a series of demands to Nicaragua.