Cricket-England fast bowler Carse charged over nightclub incident by Cricket Regulator

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been charged with breaching the ​England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) professional conduct regulations ​following an incident outside a nightclub in ‌Derby, ​the Cricket Regulator said on Friday. Carse, 31, is alleged to have breached Regulation 3.2, which states that no participant may behave in a manner that brings the ECB, ‌the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute.

"The matter will now be referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Panel for adjudication," the Cricket Regulator said in a statement. "As the process is ongoing, no further comment will be made."

Carse was ‌dropped from England's test squad during the series against Pakistan in August after videos circulated on social media appearing ‌to show the seamer in handcuffs while speaking with police officers outside a Derby nightclub. He was briefly arrested and subsequently de-arrested, with no charges brought against him. The ECB said at the time that the Cricket Regulator would investigate whether Carse had breached its code of conduct.

Carse ⁠has not ​featured for England since the ⁠incident, although he has continued to play county cricket for Durham. He was also left out of England's squad for the one-day tri-series ⁠in Pakistan later this month. "We are aware of the Cricket Regulator's decision to charge Brydon Carse," an ECB spokesperson said.

"Brydon now has ​the opportunity to respond through the established process. As we do not wish to prejudge the outcome, it ⁠would not be appropriate for us to comment further." The latest development comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny around discipline and conduct in English ⁠cricket.

This ​summer, former captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped for the second test against New Zealand after breaching a team curfew, while Harry Brook was fined 30,000 pounds ($39,675) last winter following an altercation with ⁠a bouncer in Wellington. Media reports also highlighted player drinking during a mid-Ashes break in Noosa.

Former test captain Stokes later retired ⁠from international cricket, while head ⁠coach Brendon McCullum was dismissed as test coach after a turbulent period for the team. Carse has also previously faced disciplinary issues. In 2024, the South African-born seamer received a ‌three-month suspension for ‌historic betting offences.

($1 = 0.7561 pounds)