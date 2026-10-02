EU says situation in Russian-occupied Oleshky is appalling

​Russia must ​provide humanitarian ‌assistance to civilians ​in the Ukrainian town ‌of Oleshky — currently occupied by Russia — as the situation there is "appalling", European ‌Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, whose portfolio ‌includes humanitarian aid, said on Friday. "What is happening in Oleshky, ⁠Ukraine, ​is ⁠appalling. Civilians are trapped under siege by ⁠Russian forces without access to food, ​medicine, clean water and basic ⁠care. This is unacceptable," said Lahbib.

"Russia, ⁠as ​occupying power, has clear obligations under international humanitarian ⁠law: civilians must be protected and humanitarian ⁠assistance ⁠must be facilitated," she added.