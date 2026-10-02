EU says situation in Russian-occupied Oleshky is appalling
Russia must provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Ukrainian town of Oleshky — currently occupied by Russia — as the situation there is "appalling", European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, whose portfolio includes humanitarian aid, said on Friday. "What is happening in Oleshky, Ukraine, is appalling. Civilians are trapped under siege by Russian forces without access to food, medicine, clean water and basic care. This is unacceptable," said Lahbib.
"Russia, as occupying power, has clear obligations under international humanitarian law: civilians must be protected and humanitarian assistance must be facilitated," she added.