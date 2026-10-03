DOJ will not reopen criminal probe into Fed's Powell, spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 01:48 IST
DOJ will not reopen criminal probe into Fed's Powell, spokesperson says

The US ​Justice Department is not reopening ‌a criminal ​probe into former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for cost overruns related to the central bank's building ‌renovation project, a DOJ spokesperson said on Friday.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, in comments to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, said he has not ruled out ‌continuing to look into the project's oversight and potentially take action if ‌evidence of wrongdoing came to light. The Fed's Inspector General on Wednesday said it found no grounds for a criminal referral or evidence of administrative misconduct tied to the project cost ⁠overruns, ​but its conclusion there ⁠was lax oversight drew a fresh call from President Donald Trump for Powell's resignation. Powell ⁠has remained at the Fed as a governor since stepping down as chair in May.

His ​successor Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Thursday he would hire an ⁠independent auditor to "verify accuracy and compliance" for all of the project's costs. Blanche told Bloomberg News ⁠that ​if this new review finds any evidence of criminal wrongdoing, the Justice Department could investigate.

At his final press conference as Fed chief in April, ⁠Powell said he would not leave the Board "until this investigation is well and truly ⁠over, with transparency ⁠and finality." A Fed spokesperson had no immediate comment on Blanche's statements.

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
3
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global
4
Brazil election's final TV debate scrapped as Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro skip

Brazil election's final TV debate scrapped as Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro skip

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026