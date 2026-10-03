North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast, Seoul says
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.