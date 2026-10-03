Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PWHL releases schedule, introduces conferences

The expanded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled two new six-team conferences and released its 2026-27 schedule on Friday. The Eastern Conference features ​the Boston Fleet, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres and a new team, PWHL Hamilton.

Report: Phillies to 'gracefully' part from interim ​manager Don Mattingly

The Philadelphia Phillies plan to "gracefully" dismiss interim manager Don Mattingly, USA Today reported Friday. The move ‌likely will ​be made next week, and Mattingly will be offered an opportunity to remain with the Phillies, per the report. His son, Preston, is the general manager and answers to Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations.

Ex-Falcons C Jeff Van Note, 6-time Pro Bowler, dies at 80

Six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Van Note, whose career with the Atlanta Falcons spanned parts of three decades, has died at age 80. The Falcons announced the passing of their Ring ‌of Honor member on Friday.

Tickets to Northwestern's stadium opener plummet 25%

The get-in price for the Chicago area's newest stadium has mellowed just hours before the venue will stage its first signature event. Northwestern will play its first football game at the program's new $875-million stadium just off campus when the Wildcats face Penn State on Friday night at Evanston, Ill.

Soccer-Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after club's guilty verdict

Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto is set to lose his witness protection status in Portugal, his legal team said on Friday, days after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. Pinto, whose disclosures ‌helped trigger scrutiny of Manchester City's finances, entered Portugal's witness protection programme in 2020 after agreeing to cooperate with authorities and provide files obtained through the Football Leaks operation.

Bears rule out QB Caleb Williams; QB1 spot TBD vs. Jets

Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent are in the running to start for the ‌Chicago Bears on Sunday, but Caleb Williams was ruled out for the second week in a row with a hamstring injury. Head coach Ben Johnson is keeping the call for Week 4 against the Jets to himself, or at least not sharing it publicly two days before kickoff.

Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions. The league said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

Commanders rule out QB Jayden Daniels vs. Colts in London

The Washington Commanders ⁠ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels ​for their Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts in London. The Commanders (1-2) confirmed Friday ⁠that Daniels will miss his second straight game with a dislocated left elbow and Marcus Mariota will be under center against the Colts (1-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rallies to keep Beijing streak alive

Six-time China Open champion Novak Djokovic remained unbeaten in Beijing by rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory against Chinese hopeful Yunchaokete Bu on Friday. The sixth-seeded Serbian improved to ⁠31-0 at the ATP 500 event and moved into the quarterfinals by completing the comeback in two hours and 52 minutes. Djokovic matched longtime rival Rafael Nadal's 31-0 mark at the French Open for the best start at any event by a man during the Open Era (since 1968).

Report: Browns DT Mason Graham to miss a 'few weeks'

Cleveland Browns defensive ​tackle Mason Graham is expected to miss a few weeks with knee and ankle injuries, NFL Network reported Friday. Graham, who leads the Browns (3-1) with four sacks, sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain during Thursday night's 27-24 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) ⁠out vs. Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a sprained ankle. Jefferson sustained the injury on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter of Minnesota's 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

US President Donald Trump has talked a lot about ⁠wanting ​to meet Kim Jong Un again but so far his entreaties to the North Korean leader have gone unanswered. Can former NBA star Dennis Rodman help prompt a rebound in their relationship? Rodman was in Trump's entourage on Thursday as the president spoke at a truck factory in Denton, Texas, before heading to a campaign rally in Durant, Oklahoma. No reason was given for Rodman's presence, but he has a local connection through his days playing college basketball in Durant.

CBS Sports, broadcaster Tony Romo mutually part ways

CBS Sports and Tony Romo mutually parted ways on Friday, about 10 weeks after the broadcaster's arrest for ⁠operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who had been the network's lead NFL analyst since 2017, pleaded no contest to the civil charge in a Wisconsin court on Sept. 1.

NBC scores strong ratings during wild-card round

NBC Sports delivered big ratings numbers during its first coverage of ⁠the Major League Baseball playoffs in 26 years. Tuesday's Game 1 of the American ⁠League wild-card series between the rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox averaged 7.3 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. That prime-time audience was the biggest for Game 1 in a wild-card or division series on any network since 2006, Front Office Sports reported Friday.

Basketball-Euroleague to debate NBA tie-up as Europe basketball future hangs in balance

The clock is ticking for the NBA and Euroleague to find common ground in time for a joint launch next year, ‌as the North American titan eyes an expansion across ‌the Atlantic that could alter the ecosystem of European basketball. Euroleague shareholders are due to meet on Monday in Italy to discuss a proposal that would see it join ​forces with the National Basketball Association, rather than compete against one another.