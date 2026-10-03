China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU

China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into ‌imports of chemical intermediate p-nitrotoluene from the European ‌Union.

P-nitrotoluene, also known as para-nitrotoluene, is used in the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. ⁠China ​is a ⁠major producer and exporter of p-nitrotoluene. The ministry said ⁠the probe was initiated after a complaint from ​China's domestic industry. Preliminary evidence showed ⁠the prices of EU imports fell nearly 60% ⁠cumulatively ​between 2022 and 2025, it said.

The investigation comes amid growing trade tensions ⁠between China and the European Union, which have increasingly ⁠resorted to ⁠anti-dumping and other trade defence measures targeting each other's products.