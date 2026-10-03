Motor racing-Antonelli finds his rhythm to top final Sepang practice

Championship leader ​Kimi Antonelli topped the final practice ​session for the Formula ‌One Bahrain ​Grand Prix in Malaysia on Saturday after the Mercedes driver finally found his rhythm at the Sepang ‌International Circuit.

The 20-year-old was only eighth fastest in Friday's FP2 but improved to clock 1 minute 36.302 seconds on soft tyres. Red Bull's four-times champion Max Verstappen, the ‌last driver to win at Sepang in 2017, was second fastest, while ‌his team mate Isack Hadjar was third, a little over half a second slower than Antonelli.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who trails his teammate by 66 points in the standings, was ⁠fourth ​fastest, over six-tenths of ⁠a second slower, but ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. "It ⁠felt like a pretty decent lap considering the tyres were not great," Hamilton said ​over the team radio.

McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris, the only driver ⁠in the top 10 on medium tyres, was seventh fastest followed by his team mate Oscar ⁠Piastri. Alpine's ​Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

The session was briefly red-flagged midway through to remove debris from the circuit ⁠after it got tangled in Haas driver Oliver Bearman's front-right tyre, with the Briton ⁠asking his team ⁠on the radio if they knew what it was. Malaysia is hosting the Bahrain race due to the conflict in ‌the Middle ‌East.