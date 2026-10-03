Pro-government forces say they retake airport in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 12:35 IST
Pro-government forces say they retake airport in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A militia group ​allied to Ethiopia's federal government ​said they had ‌recaptured the ​main airport in the capital of the northern Tigray region, an ‌opposition stronghold. "We have taken full control of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport. We are currently clearing the city of ‌Mekelle," the pro-government Tigray Peace Forces militia posted on ‌X late on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the assertion. The Prime Minister's Office did not respond immediately to a request for ⁠comment. The taking ​of Mekelle ⁠by pro-government forces would be a major setback for an opposition ⁠alliance led by the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's ​Liberation Front, which launched a big offensive last week ⁠against the Ethiopian military.

The TPLF could not immediately be reached ⁠for ​comment. Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters have made a quick counterattack into Tigray, but analysts say ⁠the fighting — the worst escalation since a 2020-2022 civil war — threatens ⁠to widen ⁠into a wider regional conflict.

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