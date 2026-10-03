Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ex-Falcons ​C Jeff Van Note, 6-time Pro ​Bowler, dies at 80

Six-time Pro ‌Bowl ​center Jeff Van Note, whose career with the Atlanta Falcons spanned parts of three decades, has died at age 80. The ‌Falcons announced the passing of their Ring of Honor member on Friday.

Soccer-Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after club's guilty verdict

Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto is set to ‌lose his witness protection status in Portugal, his legal team said on Friday, days after ‌an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. Pinto, whose disclosures helped trigger scrutiny of Manchester City's finances, entered Portugal's witness protection programme in 2020 after agreeing to cooperate with authorities ⁠and provide ​files obtained through ⁠the Football Leaks operation.

Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ⁠ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking ​to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions. The league said on Tuesday that ⁠City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 ⁠billion) ​over nearly a decade.

Basketball-Euroleague to debate NBA tie-up as Europe basketball future hangs in balance

The clock is ticking for the NBA and Euroleague to find common ground in ⁠time for a joint launch next year, as the North American titan eyes an expansion ⁠across the Atlantic ⁠that could alter the ecosystem of European basketball. Euroleague shareholders are due to meet on Monday in Italy to discuss a proposal that would see ‌it join ‌forces with the National Basketball Association, rather than ​compete against one another.