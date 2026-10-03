Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 14:09 IST
Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain

​Eleven people ​were taken ‌to hospital with ​injuries on Saturday after a bar ‌collapsed in La Rioja in northern Spain, authorities said. The bar in San ‌Vicente de la Sonsierra collapsed ‌at about 5:25 a.m. (0325 GMT), trapping between 25 and 30 people inside, the Spanish ⁠government ​in ⁠La Rioja said.

Emergency services had to ⁠rescue people from the rubble of the ​destroyed building. Firefighters were checking ⁠the site to see if anyone else ⁠remained ​trapped. Survivors said the floor of the bar collapsed, followed ⁠by the ceiling, authorities said.

Police have launched ⁠an ⁠investigation into the cause of the bar collapse.

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