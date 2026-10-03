US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

The ​Trump ​administration’s talks ‌with Russia on ​ending the war in ‌Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that ‌would benefit Middle Eastern business ‌executives with ties to US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared ⁠Kushner, ​the ⁠New York Times reported on ⁠Saturday.

The deal, which is contingent ​on approval from the US ⁠government and the Kremlin, involves ⁠a ​sprawling set of oil fields, refineries and gas ⁠stations around the world owned ⁠by Lukoil, ⁠the NYT reported.