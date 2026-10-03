Games-South Korean golfer Kim wins Asian Games gold and military exemption

South Korean golfer Tom Kim clinched the Asian Games gold, and an exemption from military service, on Saturday and combined with compatriots Mun Do-yeob and Kim Seong-hyeon for the team silver behind China. Kim, a four-times winner on ‌the U.S. PGA Tour, shot a final-round 64 for an 18-under total of 262 to finish three strokes clear of home favourite Kazuki Higa, China's Ding Wenyi and Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana at the Kasugai Country Club.

With no prize money on offer, the Asian Games is generally overlooked by the continent's top players but there was plenty at stake for ‌Kim. South Korea offers military exemptions to athletes who win Asian Games gold or medals of any colour at the Olympics.

Able-bodied South Korean men usually serve at least ‌18 months as part of efforts to maintain a deterrent against North Korea. Kim said he was more focused on winning a medal for South Korea rather than any personal incentive.

"It’s a crazy feeling. I’m just glad it’s over," said Kim, who was in medal contention at the Paris Olympics before finishing eighth. "This day was the longest day I think I’ve ever had in my life. It’s only been six, ⁠five hours ​but it is definitely the longest, and ⁠I’m just glad it’s done."

Mun, who has done his military service, had spoken of helping Kim earn an exemption with the team gold. "I want to play good, so we make our team get a ⁠gold medal ... and to make sure they don’t have to go to the military," Mun said after the opening round.

As it was, Kim did it all himself after shrugging off jet lag ​following a flight from the US where he was the International team's standout performer at the Presidents Cup. After he tapped in for par on the ⁠final hole, teammates and South Korean officials mobbed him on the green and poured water over him.

Pranavi Urs became India's first individual champion in the women's event, three years after compatriot Aditi Ashok gave up a ⁠seven-shot ​lead to lose the gold on a final day meltdown at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Urs shrugged off a triple bogey on the third hole and shot an even-par 70 for a 15-under total of 265 to hold off China's hard-charging major winner Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan by a stroke.

"I was like, it’s fine," ⁠she said of the triple bogey. "I remembered what Rory (McIlroy) did the first time he won the Masters. He started with a triple (bogey), I think, or a double. And ⁠I was like, if he can go ⁠and win the Masters, so can you win the Asian Games."

With the golf competition broadcast in India, Urs received congratulatory texts from former international cricketers and said her brother had bragged about winning his club championship in Mysore the day before. "He just ‌got his trophy yesterday ... He ‌said ‘I’ve won, so it’s time you start winning now',” she said.